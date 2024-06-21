Blue Mountains Gazette
Rising young artists on stage

June 21 2024 - 10:58am
After more than 30 years of providing local young people with opportunities to express their ideas and experience working in a professional theatre setting, Q Theatre's key youth event, The Riff: Youth Theatre Festival, returns to the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on June 28.

