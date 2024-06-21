Rising young artists on stage

After more than 30 years of providing local young people with opportunities to express their ideas and experience working in a professional theatre setting, Q Theatre's key youth event, The Riff: Youth Theatre Festival, returns to the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on June 28.
Each group of young artists has been teamed up with a professional theatre artist to devise a new work in the performance style of their choice, using the theme of "Down the Rabbit Hole".
This initiative continues to support teachers in providing one-of-a-kind experiences for their students to exercise their creative voices in exploring local identity and global issues, whilst developing the next generation of western Sydney performing artists and creatives.
Participating schools include Blue Mountains Grammar, Kingswood High School, Nagle College, Nepean Creative and Performing Arts High School, Rooty Hill High School, Springwood High School, Winmalee High School and Wycliffe Christian College.
Q Theatre is proud to give young and emerging artists the chance to gain performing arts production experience in a professional theatre environment, whilst gaining invaluable industry expertise from arts professionals through this unique program.
On Friday, June 28, at noon and 7pm. Suitable for ages 14+. Tickets: Standard $25, concession $20, family of four $80. See thejoans.com.au.
