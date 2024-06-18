Auction for rare Faulconbridge land postponed

A push to bring Faulconbridge Mallee Ridge, Blue Gum Valley and Peggys Pool into public hands has heated up, with the auction for the large land parcel postponed by a month. It will now be held on-site on July 17.
The 127 hectares of land was originally scheduled to go to auction on June 18. It was listed by Lister Estate Agents, Springwood, on May 24 with a price guide of $1.1 million.
A community campaign began soon after to get the state government to buy it and add it to the Blue Mountains National Park. But in comments this week to the Gazette, local MP Trish Doyle is managing expectations.
Ms Doyle has been working closely with council, the Blue Mountains Conservation Society and the Faulconbridge Neighbourhood Community Action Group - "sending strong representations to the [Environment] Minister [Penny Sharpe] for her discussion with the Treasurer".
She was "yet to receive a formal response" but has been "in conversation with the minister's office [and] I understand that they have had discussions with the National Parks and Wildlife Service".
"The request is making its way through the channels [to see if] it fits the reserve establishment criteria. Whilst the argument for land acquisition is a strong one, and the precious parcel of land well-known and loved by locals, it is a private land sale and comes right on the cusp of a state budget that has been in preparation for months, dealing with many competing priorities: particularly the housing crisis and need for health infrastructure, alongside many others.
"I am not the decision maker, but have clearly let the government know about my support of our community's request."
Greens Cr Brent Hoare does not want the "once in a lifetime opportunity to put Faulconbridge Mallee Ridge in public ownership ... to slip through our hands".
And with it up for auction for the first time in decades, a race is on to get the state government to buy it and add it to the Blue Mountains National Park.
The land at 68-70 Meeks Crescent in Faulconbridge includes the much-loved Peggy's Pool and the Blue Gum forest between the Shirlow Avenue and Grose Road ridges. It has been listed for auction on June 18.
The Blue Mountains Conservation Society said it is a critical site for the rare Faulconbridge Mallee Ash (Eucalyptus burgessiana) and provides habitat for a range of threatened species. It is also a place of significant Aboriginal cultural heritage for the Darug people.
Community advocate Serena Joyner said many residents were unaware it was privately owned and not part of the Blue Mountains National Park.
Ms Joyner is a spokesperson for concerned residents who have launched a Facebook campaign 'Friends of the Faulco Mallee Ridge/Blue Gum Valley' to save the land. They have also started a petition.
"This is an incredible opportunity for the state government to acquire a very special piece of land that is home to the rare Faulconbridge Mallee, threatened species of plants and animals including the Glossy Black Cockatoo and Gang Gang Cockatoo," Ms Joyner said.
"With the auction in mid June, we are calling on Environment Minister Penny Sharpe to act quickly to secure this land for conservation."
Blue Mountains City Council unanimously passed an urgency motion on May 28 to write to Ms Sharpe and Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle to ask the state to purchase the land.
The Mayor Mark Greenhill and Deputy Mayor Romola Hollywood said there were already positive steps happening behind the scenes thanks to the hard work of Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle.
"I hope to be able to make a positive announcement soon [with the state government]," the mayor said.
Cr Hollywood said bringing it into the Blue Mountains National Park "would strengthen protections for threatened species as well as the overall biodiversity and the ecological values of the area which includes watercourses running directly into the National Park".
Chair of Wilderness Australia Bob Debus said "Wilderness Australia, which used to be called the Colong Foundation, gave support to the acquisition of this land years ago and it still does."
While the majority of the land is scheduled for environmental conservation, there are several lots that can be developed as residential blocks.
Residents want the land, trails and varied habitats conserved but are fine with the residential blocks on the site being carved off.
Lister Estate Agents website said the 127 hectares/ 314 acres comprises 13 lots in total, with five lots presenting "exciting limited development potential, pending council approval".
"Situated at the end of Shirlow Avenue, these expansive lots are ideal for property developers, those envisioning their dream home on a substantial block or someone looking to hold long-term".
It is a short five minute stroll to Faulconbridge Public School.
