Buses replace trains across Mountains overnight

Across the entire Blue Mountains, buses will replace trains overnight until the end of the week.
Starting from 7.30pm and lasting until 3.30am the next day, trains will not be operating from Lithgow to Penrith until Friday, June 21.
In the other direction, Penrith to Lithgow, the train replacements affect a smaller time frame from 9.10pm to 3am the next day.
Replacement buses can be impacted by driver shortages, and cancellations or delays may occur. Travellers are advised to plan their trip before leaving to ensure up-to-date information. Visit: https://transportnsw.info/trip#/trip
