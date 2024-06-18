Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Buses replace trains across Mountains overnight

TW
By Tom Walker
June 18 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Across the entire Blue Mountains, buses will replace trains overnight until the end of the week.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.