Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Mental health commissioners chill out at Katoomba's Street University

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated June 21 2024 - 10:56am, first published June 20 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Street University in Katoomba has proved that its hip energy can reach everyone, with a visit from the Mental Health Commission of NSW turning into a hangout session between youths and officials.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.