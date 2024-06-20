Mental health commissioners chill out at Katoomba's Street University

The Street University in Katoomba has proved that its hip energy can reach everyone, with a visit from the Mental Health Commission of NSW turning into a hangout session between youths and officials.
On Thursday, June 13, the street uni welcomed Mental Health A/Commissioner Deborah Howe, alongside Deputy Commissioners Pam Rutledge and Daniel Angus. They're visiting support organisations to find insights into the successes and challenges faced by people in the area.
Yet as the commissioners stepped into the stylish studio, they quickly found themselves chilling out and enjoying the atmosphere.
Delegates were bopping along to the music and adding their tags to the in-house graffiti wall, connecting with the local youths that frequent the street uni.
"We got a real sense of the spirit of the Street Uni during our visit, graffiti painting, listening to a rap set and even having a quick salsa dancing lesson - a taste of the fun the kids experience," Ms Howe said.
"It is exciting to see an approach to the treatment of mental health issues for young people that speaks directly to their interests from graffiti art and rap music to dance."
The Street University, which opened in Katoomba late last year, is a free help service developed by the Ted Noffs Foundation for young people aged 12 to 25.
It provides early intervention support for alcohol, drug, mental health and wellbeing issues, but does so through embracing young people's passions for art, music and culture.
The service runs workshops including making music, breakdancing, graphic design, homework help and more. These programs, called "hooks", are used to engage difficult-to-reach young people and bring them into the centres.
"The University reaches those who are likely to not make contact with other services and with its history of success makes an important contribution to the treatment of mental health issues for young people in NSW," Ms Howe said.
The Mental Health Commission of NSW was established in 2012 to monitor, review and improve the mental health of the community.
Mr Angus, who works both as part of the commission and a psychologist in the region, said his day at the street uni provided a wealth of important insights.
'The visit has provided an invaluable opportunity to connect with other services, to identify synergies and opportunities to work together to help address the mental health challenges prevalent in the region," he said.
The Street University centres in Katoomba and Lithgow are funded by Wentworth Healthcare, the provider of the Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network (NBMPHN).
Wentworth Healthcare CEO Lizz Reay said she was proud to bring this innovative service to the Mountains last year.
"Our region was lacking alcohol and other drug support services and particularly services that engage with young people in a non-clinical setting," Ms Reay said.
"To be able to bring this innovative service to the Blue Mountains, after its success in Penrith, is at the heart of why Primary Health Networks exist."
The Street University Katoomba is located at 93 Katoomba Street and is open from 12 noon to 7pm, Monday to Friday. Walk-ins are welcome and no appointments or referrals are needed. For more information, visit: www.nbmphn.com.au/KatoombaStreetUniversity
