CWA donation helps new mothers at Blue Mountains Hospital

Breastfeeding mothers at Blue Mountains Hospital have more additional support to express their breast milk with new equipment ensuring young babies receive vital nutrients when most needed.
A new dual breast pump machine was purchased for the hospital's Women's and Children's ward thanks to a generous $2299 donation from the Country Women's Association (CWA) Leura Evening Branch.
The hospital-grade breast pump helps protect the mother's milk from contaminants and allows for dual line feeding directly to a bottle.
Member of the CWA Leura Evening Branch, Briony Sturgess-Hoffmann, is very familiar with children's ward having spent multiple nights at the hospital caring for her second son.
"I know how important it is to be able to provide breastmilk for your baby, especially when they are unwell and struggling to feed. I also know all too well how important it is to have access to a good quality breast pump," she said.
"The Country Women's Association of NSW is dedicated to improving the lives of regional and rural families. I cannot think of a better way to serve the local women and children of Blue Mountains than by supporting them to feed their babies at the most critical of times."
Blue Mountains Hospital Nurse Unit Manager for Women's and Children's ward, Reenie Kuypers, said the donation adds to the comprehensive levels of breastfeeding support available to parents at the hospital.
"We understand the struggles some breastfeeding mothers have when expressing their milk, particularly when a loved one is ill. It's great to have options such as the breast pump available to help alleviate one of the simpler stresses of being in a hospital environment," she said.
"We really appreciate the generosity of the CWA Leura Evening Branch and its members to allow us to purchase this incredible new machine. It will support our littlest patients and their families journey while in our care."
Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District has range of resources available to support the breastfeeding journey including videos and information sheets to assist families wishing to breastfeed and/or express breast milk for their baby.
