NSW Blues return to Fairmont Resort ahead of second State of Origin game

The NSW Blues are set to train in the Blue Mountains again as preparations get underway for game two of the State of Origin series.
The Blues completed an open media session at the NSWRL Centre of Excellence at Sydney Olympic Park before they relocate to the Fairmont Resort at Leura on Wednesday, June 19.
They will train at Blue Mountains Grammar School at Wentworth Falls on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday in sessions closed to the public.
Friday, June 21 will be a day off for the squad where a round of golf at Leura or a visit to an Upper Mountains cafe are potential activities.
Training was held on Ziele Oval, adjoining Blue Mountains Grammar School's DJ Mulford Sports Centre.
Cronulla star Nicho Hynes drew much of the attention at the May training camp but has been axed from the second game.
Blue Mountains Grammar School Principal, Steven Coote, told the Gazette in May: "This is such a unique opportunity that the staff collectively cannot imagine not engaging with it. We are most proud that we could make our fields available and help bring the Blues to the Mountains.
"This is bigger than Blue Mountains Grammar School - this is unique for the entire Mountains community of which we have been a part of for over 100 years."
Fairmont Resort owner Dr Jerry Schwartz told the Blue Mountains Gazette he was "absolutely" excited the Origin squad is staying at his resort for their training camp.
"Of course, I think that it is a great opportunity for the hotel, and the whole of the Blue Mountains. But also, I believe that it is a great opportunity for the team to have their practice in a healthy environment without the distractions of everyday life."
Dr Schwartz revealed to the Gazette in February it was his hope to lure the NSW Blues to the hotel to prepare for this year's Origin series.
Blues coach Michael Maguire announced the line-up for game two on Sunday night, June 17.
