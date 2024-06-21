'We believe it is achievable': Tick to new five-year housing target

NSW Minister of Planning Paul Scully recently announced new five-year targets for housing approvals across greater Sydney including the Blue Mountains.
The target for the Blue Mountains is 600 new homes by 2029, representing a less than 10 per cent increase on the previous five-year housing approval target of 550.
The Blue Mountains Conservation Society is supportive of the new housing target, said president, Annette Cam.
"We believe it is achievable under the current Local Environmental Plan and represents a sustainable and environmentally responsible increase in housing, especially in a city surrounded by a World Heritage listed national park.
"We are pleased the Minister has recognised the unique circumstances of the Blue Mountains LGA and the significant constraints on development, including that the area is unsuitable for significant urban expansion."
However, the society continues to oppose the application of the low- and mid-rise housing reforms, aimed at increasing housing density around village centres through overriding existing zoning and other provisions in the Blue Mountains Local Environmental Plan.
"Given the existing planning framework can easily deliver 600 new homes in five years, we don't see the need for the low- and mid-rise housing reforms which risk the environment and threatens the character of our towns and villages," said Ms Cam.
The 'one-size-fits-all' low- and mid-rise housing reforms propose establishing development precincts around the railway stations and town centres, allowing buildings and shop-top housing of up to six storeys high within 400 metres of town centres and railway stations.
Buildings of a lower height will be permitted in the zone 400-800 metres from the town centre. The Society has produced maps which provisionally show what areas will be impacted which are available on our website at www.blueountains.org.au.
"These precinct areas, proposed by the NSW Government are simply not appropriate for the Blue Mountains as they will engulf many of our towns and totally transform their small village feel," said Ms Cam.
"There has been absolutely no thought given to how this policy will impact on the environment. It is even being imposed on small villages such as Mount Victoria and Woodford. We are not a suburb of Sydney and any increase in housing density needs to be carefully planned, assessing risks such as bushfire and ensuring environmental provisions, such as stormwater controls, are in place.
"Our Local Environmental Plan does this - the proposed low- and mid-rise housing precincts does not," she said.
The Society, while welcoming the five-year housing target, continues to ask the NSW Premier to remove the Blue Mountains from the proposed low- and mid-rise housing reforms.
