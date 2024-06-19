Pondi is back for Christmas 2024

The NSW government has re-committed to Penrith Beach, with a $2.5 million investment to make sure it can re-open for the 2024-25 summer swim season.
The one kilometre-long lakeside beach - the same length as Bondi - made a splash for the first time in December 2023.
More than 200,000 people visited from December 19, 2023 to Anzac Day 2024.
When it first opened wags online dubbed it Pondi. Social media posts said: "The Eastern Suburbs has Bondi and now the western Suburbs has Pondi" and "Seems a little unfair, Best NRL team, Best beach, Best aqua golf... the list goes on."
Western Sydney residents previously had to travel 63km to get to Bondi Beach.
Deputy Premier Prue Car said: "When we opened Penrith Beach last season for the first time, I said it was an issue of equity for the people of Western Sydney because they deserve to have swimming facilities without driving for hours.
"I could not be more thrilled to announce we have put money aside to fund it for next summer season.
"Your postcode shouldn't matter when it comes to accessing great places to cool down and have fun on or near the water, and the Minns Labor Government has made it a priority to unlock this fantastic site for public use."
In 2020, Penrith broke records for being the hottest place on earth of the hottest place on earth with residents sweltering in 48.9 degrees Celsius. In a heat wave it can be up to 10 degrees hotter than the east.
Department of Planning research shows residents from the Penrith and Blacktown local government areas were the most frequent visitors to the site.
Last summer the lifesaver-patrolled beach (minus the waves) was open from 7am to 7pm, seven days a week, except on the Christmas and New Year's Day public holidays.
Safety and accessibility will remain top priorities at the beach with the continuation of trained lifeguards from Royal Life Saving Society NSW who will patrol and provide first aid services to visitors.
One week after it opened tragically a 35-year-old St Marys man died. The man reportedly fell from a paddleboard on Boxing Day and failed to resurface.
Water quality is tested at the Castlereagh Road site and will be monitored in the same way that every other beach in NSW is monitored through Beachwatch.
Located within a former quarry site, Penrith Beach runs next to the Nepean River and is part of Western Sydney Lakes, which is owned by the Penrith Lakes Development Corporation.
In 2023/2024 the government announcement a $1.7 million commitment to the site.
Further details on the opening will be released in coming months, after discussions with Western Sydney Lakes.
Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill said "I am glad to hear this news. It was an innovative idea that gave pleasure to many."
"There are always arm-chair knockers who, while invariably doing nothing to enhance community themselves, criticise those who have a go at making a difference. This is good news and I wish those responsible well."
Member for Penrith Karen McKeown said: "Penrith beach is the size of Bondi. It's not a stretch to say we are the envy of the rest of Sydney with our stunning natural setting providing one of the most unique swimming outlooks in all of NSW."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.