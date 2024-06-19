'It defies logic': Mount Piper named as Coalition nuclear power station site

Mount Piper in the Lithgow region will be the site of a nuclear power station under a Coalition plan heading into the next federal election.
The announcement on Wednesday, June 19, by federal opposition leader Peter Dutton comes five days after Lithgow City Council pushed back against the region being used.
And Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman said the announcement "defies logic" and was made without consulting the Lithgow or Blue Mountains communities.
"It defies logic that anyone would contemplate a nuclear reactor on the doorstep of our Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area," she said.
"All the experts say nuclear energy is a bad idea for Australia - it's too slow and too expensive - so it's bizarre that Peter Dutton would push on with it.
"All he is doing is trying to slow down investment in renewables and undermine confidence in the energy transformation that's underway. We won't let that happen, nor will we allow him to reignite the climate wars."
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill raised concerns about the proposed nuclear power plant's proximity to the Blue Mountains, asking if the Great Western Highway will be used to transfer materials for the station.
Mount Piper, owned by EnergyAustralia and slated to close as a coal powered power station in 2040, joins six other locations under the proposal. They are Collie in Western Australia, Liddell in NSW, Callide and Tarong in Queensland, Port Augusta in South Australia and Loy Yang in Victoria.
As Mount Piper is privately owned, it is understood the government would need to purchase the site and it would be run by a government-owned corporation.
Lithgow council said it is against the move.
In a statement on Friday, June 14, Lithgow mayor Maree Statham said "more than four decades ago, this council declared the city to be a nuclear free zone. This policy position remains in place."
"It is my intention to invite Peter Dutton to visit Lithgow and explain to this community why they should welcome a nuclear power plant in their backyard when no other community across Australia would do this.
"I will suggest that he also then speak to the more than five million people in Sydney who drink water that is sourced from the catchment where he would like to place nuclear power plants," she said.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said he is alarmed about the Dutton promise "to build seven nuclear power stations, including one next door to the Blue Mountains in Lithgow".
"The Liberal Leader claims the first sites can be operational between 2035 and 2037, several years earlier than the timeframe the CSIRO and other experts believe is feasible," he said.
"Will the highway be used to transfer material? What are the environmental safeguards? What measures are put in place to store and transfer radioactive waste?
"These are many questions that remain unanswered."
The mayor plans to raise the matter at the next Blue Mountains City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 25, calling for a "Mayoral Community Campaign Against the Reactor".
Ms Templeman said that under the Albanese Government "we are already halfway to meeting our 2030 emissions reductions target in the national grid".
"We've done this by approving more than 50 renewable projects in two years. Our plan will deliver secure, reliable and cheaper energy as we head to net zero."
- with Damien Madigan
