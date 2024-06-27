Lawson students out in the cold amid petition for bus shelter

A long-running campaign to add a bus shelter for a Lawson primary school now has a new petition, spurred on by the increasingly harsh winter weather.
Students at Our Lady of the Nativity Primary School (OLN) wait for their afternoon bus home at an uncovered bus stop adjoining Somers Street, near the Great Western Highway.
Students currently have nowhere to take shelter from the weather, with the most recent issues being low temperatures and strong winds.
The school has a history of campaigning for a shelter to be built, including representations to Blue Mountains City Council. The school's Principal, Matthew Bond, said several principals before him had attempted to establish a bus shelter.
"There's a bus stop, but there's no shelter there [for] when it rains [or] in really bleak, cold weather," Mr Bond said.
"I'm aware that it's been an ongoing issue for many years."
The most recent effort from the OLN community is an online petition, calling for signatures to present a unified community plea to the council.
The petition said: "The installation of a bus shelter at this location is crucial for the safety and well-being of our students, teachers and other commuters."
Ward 2 Councillor Romola Hollywood made a notice of motion regarding the bus shelter at the council's meeting in April.
The report noted that it's a 200 metre walk from the school to the bus stop, and since school buses aren't permitted to wait for an extended period the students can't wait at the school.
Despite changes to Somers Street in the highway upgrade from Lawson to Hazelbrook, a bus shelter was not added, and students at OLN are still often left with no choice but to walk through wind and rain.
The Gazette understands that in past requests for a bus shelter, responses have centred around budget restrictions. The council's April motion said it hadn't been possible to identify external grant funding for the shelter in the prior 18 months.
A council spokesperson told the Gazette: "Council continues to advocate for funding for this bus shelter."
