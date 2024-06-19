Jessica Fox: First triple gold paddler ever

The incredible career of Jessica Fox continues to go from strength to strength with the former Blaxland High student becoming the first athlete to ever win three individual gold medals over a single weekend at an International Canoe Federation Canoe Slalom World Cup.
The triumph came on top of another milestone, as Fox's gold in the women's canoe slalom in Krakow, Poland, was her 50th world cup gold medal. In that race, she finished ahead of the rest of the field by more than three seconds despite a two second penalty.
Just 24 hours earlier she had claimed gold in the kayak slalom and a day later won the kayak cross event.
"This is incredible, so unexpected, I'm absolutely thrilled," Fox said.
"This has been such a perfect weekend, I couldn't have imagined it turning out like this. You never know what can happen in kayak cross, I really enjoyed myself.
"It was chaos early in the final, I just wanted to get a good start and then to stay clear headed throughout the race."
An excited Fox posted on her Facebook page: "The triple! Winning my 50th World Cup gold medal!! & then #51 doing the triple was a dream. It's been a huge few weeks full of highs and lows, to finish this World Cup block this way is so special. Next stop Paris.
"Thank you for all the love & support."
