Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Jessica Fox: First triple gold paddler ever

By International Canoe Federation
June 19 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The incredible career of Jessica Fox continues to go from strength to strength with the former Blaxland High student becoming the first athlete to ever win three individual gold medals over a single weekend at an International Canoe Federation Canoe Slalom World Cup.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.