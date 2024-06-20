Lucky lottery winner in Mt Victoria

A Mt Victoria man has won $200,000 in a lucky lotteries mega jackpot draw.
The man is ready to hammer out all his home renovation plans after landing the win on Wednesday, June 19.
The white-collar worker was in the middle of a meeting when he received the life-enhancing phone call confirming his windfall.
"I've won $200,000?! That's wonderful!" he said. "That's such exciting news. Magnificent!"
The man had been in and out of meetings all day and initially missed the call.
He said he was inspired to buy some tickets after reading about a Queensland person who recently won the $21 million lucky lotteries jackpot prize.
Asked how he might spend his money, the man said: "I've got a few ideas in mind. I'll need to speak to my wife first about what we'll do, but we've wanted to do some renovations around the house.
"What a wonderful phone call."
His entry of five random numbers was purchased on The Lott website - the official home of Australia's lotteries.
