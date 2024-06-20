Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Lucky lottery winner in Mt Victoria

June 20 2024 - 10:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Mt Victoria man has won $200,000 in a lucky lotteries mega jackpot draw.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.