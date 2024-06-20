'Go the Blues': Students cheer on NSW Origin squad at Wentworth Falls

The NSW Blues squad has hit the field at Wentworth Falls ahead of game two of the State of Origin series, but this time they weren't alone.
A spirited crowd of Blue Mountains Grammar School students quickly filled the sidelines at the Origin squad's training session on June 20.
The morning air was chilly, but the energy was high as a line of blue students cheered and waved signs of encouragement.
Music teacher Allison Lewis told the Gazette the students were from the school's junior campuses in Wentworth Falls and Springwood, and represented every year from pre-K through to Year 6.
"The Springwood children came down on the bus this morning and they cheered all the way down - 'go the Blues'," Ms Lewis said.
"Some of them have gotten a very recent education about the NRL as well, and others are diehard fans... [but] they're all excited, and they're all giving one hundred percent. That's what Blue Mountains Grammar students do, all-in."
Blue Mountains Grammar School Principal, Steven Coote, told the Gazette in May: "This is such a unique opportunity that the staff collectively cannot imagine not engaging with it. We are most proud that we could make our fields available and help bring the Blues to the Mountains.
"This is bigger than Blue Mountains Grammar School - this is unique for the entire Mountains community of which we have been a part of for over 100 years."
The NSW squad is staying at the Fairmont Resort in Leura for their training camp, and have held training sessions in the Mountains several times since late May.
The Blues will have their final training session in the Blue Mountains on Saturday, June 22 before relocating to Melbourne.
After a loss to the Maroons in the season's first State of Origin game on June 5, the NSW squad has made changes to its player list to prepare for game two on June 26.
This includes dropping halfback Nicho Hynes for Mitchell Moses, as well as a return from Latrell Mitchell - who hasn't played for NSW since 2021.
Blues coach Michael Maguire announced the line-up for game two on Sunday night, June 17.
