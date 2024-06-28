Aussie Eagles show

Prepare to be dazzled as the renowned Australian Eagles Show, fronted by the talented Michael Thompson and Shayne Browne, features at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Hub on Friday, July 19.
Having wowed audiences in sold-out theatres across Australia, America, Europe, and South Africa, this world-class extravaganza is now making its triumphant return to Australia.
The Australian Eagles Show, featuring a stellar five-piece band, is set to intricately recreate the timeless classics that catapulted the Eagles to global stardom. From the melodic Desperado and the high-octane Life in the Fast Lane to the soulful New Kid in Town, the heart-warming Take it to the Limit and the electric Heartache Tonight, you'll be treated to an authentic Eagles experience.
Additionally, the band will pay homage to the solo hits of Joe Walsh, Don Henley and the late Glenn Frey.
The Eagles, formed in Los Angeles in 1971, achieved legendary status with an impressive list of accolades, including five number one singles, six Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards, six number one albums and over 150 million records sold. Their Eagles Greatest Hits album remains one of the best-selling albums of the 20th century.
Linda Ronstadt shared a close and enduring musical connection with The Eagles that played a significant role in shaping the sound of the 1970s California rock scene. Ronstadt was not a member of The Eagles but had a profound impact on their early career. She introduced the band to audiences by featuring them as her back-up band on tour, helping to raise their profile.
Furthermore, her hit cover of Jackson Browne's Desperado inspired Glenn Frey and Don Henley to write the iconic song of the same name, which became one of The Eagles' signature tracks.
This collaborative and influential relationship between Ronstadt and The Eagles left an indelible mark on rock history and this will be celebrated within the show featuring special guest, The Linda Ronstadt Story.
Following her resounding success with The Johnny Cash & June Carter Show and The Songs Of Dolly Parton, the talented Brooke McMullen will take the stage with The Australian Eagles to perform Ronstadt's beloved hits, including Blue Bayou, You're No Good and It's So Easy, among others.
On Friday, July 19 at 8pm. Call 4723 5050 or www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au.
