Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Review

Flamboyant trio take us right into the swashbuckling action

By Jane Freebury
June 20 2024 - 3:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Three Musketeers: Milady

(M, 114 minutes)

4 stars

Alexandre Dumas's novel of 1844 has been told and retold for screen many times since the days of silent cinema, with at least one new adaptation each decade, tweaked for the times.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.