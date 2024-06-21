The Koalas: Facing a precarious future

On the East Coast Australia, where ancient forests meet the urban fringe, koalas are facing unprecedented challenges. The Koalas sheds light on a disturbing truth: the very entities entrusted with safeguarding our natural treasures are contributing to the demise of these emblematic creatures.
The Koalas takes audiences on a journey into the lives of individual koalas, led by charismatic characters - Wonnie, Bexley, Tom, Baz, Coral and adorable joeys Hope and Pala. As these stories unfold we witness the unique characteristics of koalas, their bond with their young, and the wildlife carers they come into contact with. These seven emerge as ambassadors for all koalas facing threats to their ongoing survival.
Why is the koala facing extinction when governments are announcing new strategies to protect them? Scientists identify the main culprit behind the alarming drop in koala populations is habitat loss.
As the climate changes, wildfires, floods, and extreme weather events are increasingly wreaking havoc on wildlife, their habitat as well as on human infrastructure. After surviving for 25 million years on the Australian continent, can the iconic marsupial be at risk of extinction in the wild? The film celebrates resilience in the face of the challenges and invites audiences to become catalysts for change.
Despite the sombre realities, The Koalas embraces a spirit of hope, challenging viewers to become aware of wildlife and preserve native habitat in their local areas.
Former Greens MP, Bob Brown, said: "It's a movie about survival, although I think it's about our survival. Because if we can't protect the koalas, I don't think we can protect us."
The Koalas is at Mount Vic Flicks on June 30, at 11am.
