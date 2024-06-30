Norse God Thor - aka Chris Hemsworth - and his jaw-dropping climb up a Scenic Skyway rope

In his own words, Thor star Chris Hemsworth is trying to "live as long as I can".
So what better way to push himself than a jaw-dropping climb up a 30 metre long rope suspended from Katoomba's Scenic Skyway.
Hemsworth dangles some 270 metres above the canyon floor in the Blue Mountains for the National Geographic/Disney series Limitless, that was filmed in COVID-19 lockdown conditions in and around Katoomba and other locations in the Blue Mountains in September 2021.
Now we're about to see what all the fuss was about, as the show goes to free-to-air TV in July.
Filming took place when the iconic tourist attraction Scenic World was closed because of the lockdown. Despite Hemsworth's star presence, residents were urged to observe Public Health orders and stay away.
It took 12 months of planning in collaboration with Scenic World, Blue Mountains City Council and the National Parks and Wildlife Service.
At the time Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill and MP Trish Doyle tried to get the filming postponed, concerned by the numbers of people coming into the Mountains, as local COVID cases were increasing.
Limitless first aired on Disney Plus in 2022.
Managing director of Scenic World and vice-president of Blue Mountains Tourism, Anthea Hammon, said it aired at a critical time for the Mountains when it was in the early stages of recovering from the catastrophic impact of the bushfires and COVID on tourism, the workforce, and economy,
She said they were delighted to work with Disney Plus and Chris Hemsworth to film the episode, Strength, in the series Limitless, and to see it screening on Nine Now.
"I'm excited to see Limitless is airing again, this time on free to air, as this will give an extra boost to the region, which is still needed to bolster tourism and remind Aussies that the Blue Mountains is such a special place to visit," Ms Hammon said.
The episode is the fourth in the series screening on Monday July 8 and involves a gruelling rope challenge from the Skyway.
In the episode Hemsworth teams up with extreme sports guru Ross Edgley and trains for the gruelling Skyway rope climb challenge. Edgley also helped him train for the movie Thor: Love and Thunder.
The episode synopsis states: "As Chris bulks up for the film Thor: Love and Thunder, he needs to build a body that looks right for an immortal god. But, he also wants the kind of muscles that are scientifically proven to ensure he stays strong and healthy as he grows older in real life."
Health and longevity is the goal in the show.
"I'm getting older now," he says in the series, "I don't feel invincible... It makes me want to push myself to extremes ... live as long as I can and continue to make the most of every moment."
Scenic World is a tourist landmark and now a regular on the global stage; having a Norse God and other celebrities drop in can only help numbers.
As Ms Hammon said: "Hosting high-profile TV shows and celebrities at Scenic World is a win-win - they get an awesome, one-of-a kind experience in a beautiful part of the world that they remember for life, and Scenic World and the Blue Mountains get incredible global exposure.
"In recent years, we have also had TV shows like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette film on our rides, and hosted a range of celebrities like Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes, Claudia Karvan, Sam Smith and MAFs couple, Melinda and Leyton," she said.
In 2023, in a world-first, G Flip launched their album Drummer by being filmed drumming on the roof of the Skyway.
In May, Scenic World shared on Instagram a video of Ryan Reynolds at the world premiere of the movie IF saying that his favourite place in Australia is the Blue Mountains. The post has since had 1.7 million views.
Limitless took more than two years to complete, given pandemic shutdowns. Hemsworth told National Geographic magazine that the project was a new experience.
Before Limitless, he said he had "always trained specifically for a movie," where the goal might have been "to have abs this summer or whatever. And it was more superficial. I always felt better, but doing a deep dive into the science-backed evidence of why I felt better was a completely new experience".
Limitless was produced by Oscar-nominated director Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel and has its inspiration on a story Handel wrote, that Aronofsky later made into a screenplay called The Fountain. It is about a man searching for everlasting youth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.