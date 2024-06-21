Mini Moulin Rouge

In this month of Bastille Day celebrations, join award winning Milko Foucault-Larche and Parisian born entertainer Corinne Andrew for a captivating concert of French popular music and classic love songs made famous by the legendary Edith Piaf, Charles Aznavour, Jacques Brel and more.
On Wednesday, July 19, from 10am at Blue Mountains Theatre, Springwood. Tickets are $25. See www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au or call 4780 5050.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.