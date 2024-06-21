Restoration work starts on Paragon Cafe in Katoomba

Work has finally started on the restoration of the historic Paragon cafe in Katoomba Street, six years after it closed down.
Hoardings have been erected with large "Under restoration" signs painted on them.
The work is likely to cost more than $700,000.
The Friends of the Paragon welcomed the "exciting" news and look forward to seeing the 115-year-old building restored to its former glory.
A 2020 DA for $358,000 worth of work outlined the need to address the inadequate subfloor system, instal subfloor ventilation and replace water-damaged floorboards, wall, veneer and roof.
Last month, a construction certificate and architectural plans were lodged for $730,300 of works, referring to floor and subfloor work.
The plans reveal the extent of the repairs needed.
The parquetry floor will be lifted and individual pieces numbered, much in the manner of a giant jigsaw puzzle.
Replacement wall panelling will be matched to existing joinery work, as per the detailed heritage report.
Existing mirrors and other fittings will be protected and made good to match undamaged ones in the building.
And moveable heritage items will be temporarily stored in the grand hall while repairs are undertaken.
The work on the heritage-listed art deco building is being carried out by NBRS Architecture, based in Milsons Point in Sydney.
The Paragon closed in May, 2018, after a dispute between the business's owner, Robyn Parker, and the building's owner, Sydney lawyer John Landerer.
Although council approved the DA in 2020, work had not been started and, in the meantime, very heavy rainfall over several years led to a severe deterioration in the building's condition.
It has also been broken into, vandalised and graffitied.
The original Paragon Cafe and Oyster Palace was opened by Greek-born Zacharias Simos and Demetrios Sophios. By 1920, it was advertising itself as The Paragon Sundae & Candy Store. Its reputation for handmade chocolates, ice cream and cakes turned it into a major tourist destination.
