Oops, wrong lines marked on road to nowhere in Leura

Oops!
Double lines painted down the middle of a little-used cul-de-sac in Leura were a mistake, council has admitted, with the contractor to blame.
Residents of Willoughby Road, off Sublime Point Road, were bemused and confused to wake up on Tuesday morning, June 18 to find that overnight their narrow, quiet back road now looked like a section of the Great Western Highway.
But their road was "a highway to nowhere", according to local Piercarlo Cuneo.
Mr Cuneo said all the residents were "flabbergasted because it looks like a highway. Before it looked like a pleasant country road."
His wife, Christine, said it had been a "very pretty little road".
They were very concerned that visitors would not be able to park outside their house because of the proximity of the lane markings.
Willoughby Road, with just a handful of houses, joins Carleton Road, which hits a dead-end at nearby bushland.
It is often used by walkers exploring the upgraded Cliff Top Walk but rarely by more than half a dozen cars a day, the Cuneos said.
They suspected a mistake had been made, particularly as they had received no notice before the work was done.
They were mightily relieved the learn a couple of days later that it was, indeed, either the wrong road or the wrong markings.
"We're very pleased, exceptionally so," Mr Cuneo said.
A spokeswoman for Blue Mountains City Council said: "Contractors mistakenly added double lines to Willoughby Road. It will be rectified as soon as possible.
"Council apologises for any concern caused."
She added that council had installed 1.2km of interim road safety measures for walkers, between the corner of Watkins Road and Sublime Point Road and the Grand Cliff Top Walk trailhead on Carleton Road.
Work was expected to improve safety for residents and visitors until more permanent infrastructure is installed at a later date.
