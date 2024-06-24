Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

NSW government rules out buying Faulconbridge Mallee Ridge land, disappointing environmentalists

B C Lewis
By B C Lewis
June 25 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The state government will not be purchasing a rare tract of land at Faulconbridge and environmental activists say they are "disappointed" that the push to bring Faulconbridge Mallee Ridge, Blue Gum Valley and Peggys Pool into public hands has come to a seemingly abrupt end.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
B C Lewis

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.