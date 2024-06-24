NSW government rules out buying Faulconbridge Mallee Ridge land, disappointing environmentalists

The state government will not be purchasing a rare tract of land at Faulconbridge and environmental activists say they are "disappointed" that the push to bring Faulconbridge Mallee Ridge, Blue Gum Valley and Peggys Pool into public hands has come to a seemingly abrupt end.
There were hopes when the auction for the 127 hectares of land was postponed by a month - to July 17 - that behind the scenes machinations might see the purchase go ahead.
The land, at 68-70 Meeks Crescent, was originally scheduled for auction on June 18. It was listed by Lister Estate Agents, Springwood, on May 24 with a price guide of $1.1 million.
A community campaign began soon after to get the state government to buy it and add it to the Blue Mountains National Park. But Member for Blue Mountains Trish Doyle was managing expectations recently saying the request needed to "fit the reserve establishment criteria" and the private land sale was coming on the cusp of a budget with competing priorities like housing and health.
NSW Environment Minister Penny Sharpe confirmed community fears on June 18 sending letters to those who had petitioned to explain that the land "has conservation values", but they were already well represented in Blue Mountains National Park and that current council zoning also protected it.
BMCS and the Colong Foundation/Wilderness Australia have been trying to see the land added to the park since the 1980s - calling it critical for the rare Faulconbridge Mallee Ash, for threatened species habitat and a significant Indigenous site.
Greens Cr Brent Hoare said the "conservation case and cultural case to protect this land is overwhelming".
"Where is the government's duty of care to protect the environment and sites of great Aboriginal significance? They don't care about the environment. They cuddle koalas and other threatened species in the zoo, while giving the green light to coal mines, logging and destroying critical habitats."
"They care more about balancing budgets. I will stand with the community and campaign for as many decades as it takes to secure this country in public ownership."
Serena Joyner, spokesperson for the Friends of the Faulco Mallee Ridge/Blue Gum Valley Campaign said they had rallied "a huge amount of support ... in just a few weeks, demonstrating how much this land means to the local community".
"So while we are very disappointed that NPWS will not purchase the property at this time, we remain committed to continue the campaign alongside BMCS, Council and Trish Doyle.
Ms Joyner said the site held many treasures, even the extremely rare Sericogaster fasciata, a Euryglossine bee, had been spotted.
"We are particularly motivated to see the land protected given the many significant rare, vulnerable and endangered species that have been discovered on Shirlow ridge by the local community ... recorded in citizen science initiatives."
Deputy Mayor Romola Hollywood said a second council urgency motion was scheduled for June 25 to try and change the state government's mind.
"While 97 per cent of the land 68-70 Meeks Crescent is protected by the C2 Conservation Zoning under our Local Environment Plan, inclusion in the National Park would strengthen environmental protections by placing the land in public hands and under the direct management of the National Parks and Wildlife Service," she said.
A spokeswoman for the National Parks and Wildlife Service said the land is "not a high priority for acquisition".
NPWS issued the following statement to the Gazette on June 24.
"The National Parks and Wildlife Service acquires land according to an established criteria which prioritises the conservation gaps in the national parks system, including habitats and landscapes with little or no representation in existing parks.
"The property in Faulconbridge has been assessed against the established criteria and the conservation values of the property have been found to be well represented in the adjacent Blue Mountains National Park. This means the property is not a high priority for acquisition relative to other high conservation value properties in less well protected regions."
