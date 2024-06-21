Blue Mountains Gazette
As we enjoy winter solstice, remote possibility of snow for region

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated June 21 2024 - 4:13pm, first published 3:43pm
After the longest no-show of snow period in Blue Mountains history, there is a remote possibility of falls, the Bureau of Meteorology has reported.

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

