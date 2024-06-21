As we enjoy winter solstice, remote possibility of snow for region

After the longest no-show of snow period in Blue Mountains history, there is a remote possibility of falls, the Bureau of Meteorology has reported.
BOM has forecast "possible snow above 1100 metres" for the rest of Friday, June 21 in the Central Tablelands. On Saturday, June 22 the prediction is for "snow possible above 1200 metres".
Blackheath is the most elevated town in the Mountains at 1,066 metres, with Mount Victoria not far behind at 1,043 metres.
According to the Blackheath Weather Facebook page, on June 16 we broke the record for the longest period without snow in recorded history across the Blue Mountains. The database goes back to the 1800s.
It remains to be seen whether the snow 'drought' (if lack of snow can be called such a thing) breaks this June.
Meanwhile, enjoy some pictures from a great fall in the Upper Mountains in August 2019.
