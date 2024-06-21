NSW government to implement safe staffing reform in hospitals

This is branded content.
We owe heaps to nurses who have studied a Graduate Certificate of Nursing to achieve their qualifications. Like doctors, paramedics and police, nurses often sacrifice to provide care for the community. They support patients when they're at their most vulnerable, providing essential frontline healthcare services. If you've ever had to stay in a hospital, you probably remember a kind nurse of two who cared for you.
For public hospitals, the state government is typically responsible for the oversight and safety of nurses. The relevant Minister for Health will typically oversee issues such as pay rises, staffing ratios and nurse workplace health and safety.
Some breaking news to be released recently is that the New South Wales State Government is going to reform nursing staffing ratios with a view to nurse safety and well-being. This informative article will share this breaking news and will then go on to explain why staff-to-patient ratios are so important. Continue reading to learn more.
The NSW government promised to roll out a major staffing reform that would boost the number of frontline healthcare workers by delivering safer staffing levels in NSW public hospitals. They are now delivering on their promise in the following ways.
The first phase of a major recruitment drive is now occurring. This hiring spree will see more nurses and midwives employed in NSW public hospitals between now and July 2027 under the Safe Staffing Levels major reform project.
Royal North Shore and Liverpool Hospitals are the first two sites in the state to roll out the new safe staffing levels, and more nurses and midwives have been hired. Both hospitals have begun recruitment for approximately 70 funded Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) nurses and midwives across these two initial sites, with some nurses already hired and onboarded for each hospital.
This staffing boost at the two Hospitals will result in a one-to-one nursing care ratio for Emergency Department (ED) resuscitation beds across all shifts, one nurse to three in other occupied ED treatment spaces, and ED short-stay unit beds on all shifts.
This reform follows heavy and heated discussions with a Safe Staffing Levels Taskforce, which was established to oversee the rollout of the NSW government's promise of 2480 FTE recruited across four years to contribute to better and more sustainable staffing levels. It includes key leaders from NSW Health, the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) trade union, and local health districts that manage local hospitals.
The rollout of the safe staffing level areas is scheduled to occur in several different phases over the next three years.
Phase one of safe staffing levels is initially commencing in Level 5 and Level 6 EDs, which treat the most critically ill patients, and will then be progressively implemented across other hospitals and departments.
These reforms will drastically improve hospital workplace conditions and result in a better staff experience, which is hoped will boost capacity, staff retention, and staff capability.
Building these safe staffing levels is just one of a range of different measures that the NSW Government is implementing to build and develop a capable and effective health workforce, including:
The NSW Minister for Health Ryan Park said:
"The NSW Government is delivering on its promise to roll out a major staffing reform" and "The safe staffing levels initiative involves the introduction of minimum staffing levels on every shift, which will result in more nurses and midwives employed in hospitals right across the state."
This is a term given to how many patients a nurse has under their care on a shift. Prior to this reform, some ED nurses had five to seven patients to care for during a single shift, sometimes more. This issue can become compounded when a nurse calls in sick or can't make a shift, which results in those on shift having their ratio raised above seven and sometimes having to work double shifts or overtime to ensure efficient and effective patient care.
One major issue with high nurse-patient ratios is that it is dangerous for nurses' workplace health, safety and well-being to care for so many patients. This increases the risk of workplace burnout and stress levels, which means that nurses are less effective at their jobs and have a higher chance of calling in sick or taking time off work, further compounding the issue. Stressed, tired and overworked nurses don't make for kind, compassionate and capable workers, which hospitals need to provide the very best in patient care.
Another significant issue is that when these ratios are high, patients don't receive the best healthcare. Nurses rush their work, which can harm patients who are receiving care from harried, rushed, and overworked nurses. In extreme cases, this can lead to patients becoming more sick or even dying if they can't receive appropriate and timely care from the nurses on shift.
In an emergency room setting, one-to-one ratios are an incredibly innovative and effective method of nursing, as the nurse can dedicate their whole shift and time to one patient who might be in extreme pain or suffering major injuries. This means they will get medication on time and have their vital signs checked, and nurses can escalate issues to the surgeons and doctors on shift as well.
This reform has several excellent outcomes, and hospital data should reflect this as the reform progresses. It will result in shorter hospital stays for patients, which means more beds become available sooner for new patients who don't have to wait in the ED or in a corridor for a bed.
It will also mean fewer hospital-acquired infections like golden staph, as nurses can provide adequate wound care and infection control techniques. There will also be shorter ED stays and fewer patient deaths.
We can't overstate the importance of this aspect of the reform. Higher-paid nurses are likely to have increased job satisfaction. They will stay in jobs for longer and stick around for career progression. More pay means happy nurses and better patient care.
This informative news article shares all about the NSW state government's healthcare reform, which focuses on decreasing nurse-patient ratios, hiring more staff, and paying them better. This innovative and important reform will see better hospitals, better patient experiences, and improved workforce capability.
