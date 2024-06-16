Drug driving in Blaxland

A 40-year-old man will appear in Penrith Court on August 13 charged with driving under the influence of drugs in Blaxland.
About 5am on Saturday May 25 police responded to a number of calls about the a white Ford Falcon allegedly being driven erratically on Wilson Way.
Police found the car in a parking bay in Blaxland a short time later, where they spoke to the 40-year-old male driver from Shanes Park.
Blue Mountains Crime Manager, Detective A/Inspector Darren Greaney said due to the man's behaviour, a search of the vehicle was made with a number of items located, items which police will allege were stolen.
He was arrested and taken to Nepean Hospital for a blood and urine sample before being taken to Penrith Police Station.
Police have charged him with a number of offences, including driving under the influence of drugs, custody of a knife in a public place, possessing housebreaking implements and goods in custody suspected of being stolen. He was given strict conditional bail.
A learner driver had her licence suspended after allegedly returning a positive reading for alcohol in the early hours of May 27.
At 2.30am police conducting patrols in Katoomba had cause to stop a White Kia Carnival travelling along Clarence Street.
The driver presented police with a current NSW Learners Licence before being subjected to a roadside breath test, which allegedly returned a positive indication for alcohol.
The Katoomba 18-year-old was arrested and taken to Katoomba Police Station for a second breath test, which allegedly returned a reading of 0.036.
"Due to the 18-year-old woman holding a learner licence this is considered a special range offence," the Detective A/Inspector Darren Greaney said.
"Her licence was suspended on the spot and she was issued with infringements for the offences of: Drive with special range PCA 1st offence; learner not accompanied by a licensed driver and failing to display L plates."
Police are investigating a crash which left an 82-year-old pedestrian injured and needing to be flown to hospital.
About 7.45am on May 29, police responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Tusculum Road in Valley Heights where a pedestrian had been hit by a motor vehicle.
The woman was treated by witnesses before paramedics and police arrived. She was airlifted to Liverpool Hospital by CareFlight, in a serious but stable condition.
Police are investigating a suspicious car fire outside a home in Yellow Rock. About 3.40am on Friday May 5, police responded to a car fire on a driveway.
Residents woke to find their Nissan Patrol utility well alight. NSW Fire and Rescue attended, extinguishing the blaze. No other property or buildings were damaged.
Police are hoping someone may have dashcam or CCTV footage from Yellow Rock Road between the hours of 3am to 4am on May 5. Contact Blue Mountains Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 to help.
