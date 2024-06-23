Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Cable theft at Lithgow disrupts Blue Mountains train services

June 24 2024 - 8:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains trains were disrupted after cabling was stolen at Lithgow on the weekend.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.