Megalong Road temporary closure to increase vehicle load limits

Megalong Road will be temporarily closed for several hours on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 25 and 26, to allow for further repairs.
The road into the valley was completely closed for two weeks after a landslip in early April.
One lane was later reopened and traffic allowed through with a seven-tonne load limit.
That was later lifted to 15 tonnes.
Now, the road will be closed between 10am and 3pm for the two days.
Council said it is moving ahead with essential works to increase vehicle load limits on the road as soon as is safe to do so.
Workers have now completed two sections of works further into the Valley, which has resulted in the removal of two sets of traffic lights.
Council is progressing the design to remove the remaining set of lights.
For walkers, the popular Grand Canyon track will be closed from Monday. June 24, to Friday, July 5, to allow for track works. The track and canyon will remain open on the weekend of June 29-30. This will affect the use of Juggler canyon.
For further information please contact the Blue Mountains Heritage Centre on 47878877. Details of National Parks closures, see nswparks.info/alerts-bluemtns.
