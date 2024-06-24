Promising Penrith: The secret to Blue Mountains success for young entrepreneurs

This is branded content.
Small businesses are the backbone of regional Australia's economy, and the Blue Mountains are no exception. Over 98% of businesses in the area are classified as small (or having fewer than 20 employees).
With the next generation of entrepreneurs hoping to get started with a secure footing, ensuring their long-term success is critical. Local councils and small business experts are stepping in to help young business owners overcome the challenges of establishing and operating a regional business.
So, whatever your interest and expertise takes shape in - whether you're a budding anthropologist, a recently qualified doctor, or an experienced cyber-security expert, here's everything you need to know, as we reveal our secrets to Blue Mountains success for young entrepreneurs in Penrith.
The Blue Mountains City Council, in partnership with Service NSW and the Office of the NSW Small Business Commissioner, launched the 'Easy to do Business' program in 2019, with a focus on cafes, restaurants and small bars.
Centred on supporting and growing the local economy, the free online portal reduces the amount of administrative work that is often required to start a small business in NSW. The portal guides small business owners through local, state and federal requirements - from obtaining an ABN to gaining necessary council approvals.
Entrepreneurs can streamline interactions with up to 13 agencies through a single portal, and receive approval in less than 90 days.
Young Blue Mountains entrepreneurs can benefit from further assistance - both professionally and financially, to sustain their business. KD Hair, an award-winning hair salon based in Penrith, was awarded the 'BizGiver Business Grant' during the Penrith Local Business Awards, demonstrating that these funding opportunities are available to everyone - even as far as the Blue Mountains.
Running a small business can become a lonely and challenging endeavour. The Blue Mountains Business Mentorship Program aims to change this for up to 10 small businesses each year.
This mentoring scholarship program offers one-on-one support for 10 months to entrepreneurs in the Blue Mountains local government area. Selected industry experts help new small business owners develop their plans and build the resilience necessary to run a sustainable enterprise.
Applications for next year's program are likely to open in November.
Small businesses are the backbone of local economies, providing essential goods and services as well as jobs to both individuals and larger organisations. Furthermore, they serve as driving forces behind regional economic development projects while acting as vital supply chain links for major initiatives.
Find out what's missing with market tapping
Regional areas offer an ideal environment to gain market share quickly. With less competition in Penrith than the highly competitive inner-city suburbs, you can build up your customer base quickly. For example, offering specific trade skills which solve local problems could do well.
Regional cities like Penrith provide businesses with many advantages, including their tight-knit communities. Your customers will likely be supportive and may even go the extra mile in supporting your enterprise, because they care deeply about community involvement and shopping local.
Communities are invaluable assets when times become financially challenging, as you can likely still count on their support, such as recently demonstrated with the perseverance of regional bookstores.
Give back through community enrichment
Part of your long-term goals for success could consider contributing back to the community too. This could be volunteering free time or donating money directly to charities within the area.
Even something as simple as sponsoring a local event, or showcasing your brand at a market, will help to foster a community spirit and market your business as a key local player.
A cosy coffee shop can bring people together in small communities, as it provides an ideal setting for social interaction.
Having an easily accessible location for morning commuters is one great idea, or you could position yourself somewhere with great views for Blue Mountains tourists. Alternatively, find a hidden corner of Penrith to turn your coffee shop into a 'locals only' hangout.
People of all ages can take pleasure from visiting a classic ice-cream shop, and yours could become the destination of choice during NSW's frequent warm weather.
Your business could benefit from seasonal operation in colder climates too, by offering non-frozen items like soups and sandwiches in order to maintain customer loyalty throughout the year.
Offering yoga, pilates or dance classes could help the Penrith population save money when staying fit, rather than needing to pay for gym membership or fitness equipment themselves.
Instructors trained in these disciplines will likely offer more affordable, and commitment free pricing models than regular gym fees, as well as providing another space for community engagement.
Cleaning services can take advantage of both busy Sydney commuters, as well as the quick turnaround times for tourists staying in hotels and holiday homes.
This business idea does not require a storefront or degree, which helps keep overhead costs to a minimum. Offering various cleaning and organising services, from basic ongoing maintenance tasks to end-of-tenancy or annual deep cleans, could help you grow a large client base.
The Blue Mountains are good for more than just gazing into the distance and daydreaming; they're a place to make those daydreams come to life (the business ones, anyway).
Penrith is a hub of local community and small business support, and these elements together make for an excellent environment for developing entrepreneurs.
So if you're a young person in Penrith, the next time you find yourself sitting on a rocky outcrop gazing over the magnificent views, start thinking about how you can use the advice listed above to turn your ideas into reality.
Do your research into the funding, mentorship and admin programs set up by the Blue Mountains Council to help small businesses we've mentioned, and use these promising Penrith opportunities to propel your own success.
