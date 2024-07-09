Community satisfaction with council: Survey results

Mountains residents have lost a little more confidence in council's performance in the latest community satisfaction survey.
But they retain a feeling of safety in their neighbourhood and a sense of community belonging, although that level, too, has gone backwards since the last survey in 2022.
The survey polled 905 residents by phone with another 100 responding online in February and early March this year.
A total of 92 per cent either strongly agreed or agreed that they felt safe at home, down from 97 per cent two years ago.
A sense of community belonging was strongly felt by 28 per cent, down from one in three (34%) in 2022.
Some 58 per cent of people felt their quality of life was improving, up from 53 per cent in 2022 but down from the 64 per cent in 2020.
The Mountains fared well in comparison with national responses, with 89 per cent overall reporting positive feelings of safety, as against the national figure of 83.6 per cent. And the 78 per cent who feel part of their community rated almost 10 percentage points higher than the 68.2 per cent national average.
The issues of most concern to residents for the entire Mountains are traffic and roads (18 per cent) and airport flight paths and noise (15 per cent).
Big ticks to council came for: Provision of footpaths, public toilets in town centres, services and facilities for the local Aboriginal community and also for people with disabilities and older people.
Library services, as ever, rated highly with a mean score of 4.17 (out of five).
Less satisfaction came with: Council's provision of information, commuter parking and council leadership and response to natural disasters.
Overall, 61 per cent were either very satisfied or satisfied with council and 43 per cent rated counsellor performances highly.
The survey suggested council priorities should be:
