Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Community satisfaction with council: Survey results

JC
By Jennie Curtin
July 9 2024 - 10:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mountains residents have lost a little more confidence in council's performance in the latest community satisfaction survey.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.