Blue Mountains businesses tour Western Sydney International airport

Progress on Western Sydney International airport is well underway, and a large group of Blue Mountains businesses has now witnessed the work first-hand.
On June 21, industry leaders from across the Mountains headed to Badgerys Creek for a tour of the WSI grounds and to learn about the airport's future.
The group included representatives from Blue Mountains Tourism, Scenic World, The Bunker, The Carrington and more, along with former federal minister Julie Bishop.
After a presentation at the experience centre on the airport's progress to date and upcoming plans, attendees took a guided bus through the heart of WSI construction.
Jason Cronshaw, Blue Mountains Tourism president, said the group on the day showcased a great collaboration from across the whole Blue Mountains, and that he's looking forward to the future of the airport.
"It's not often that you get people from Mount Victoria to Glenbrook together, so it was good to see so many people across the Mountains talking," Mr Cronshaw said.
"I think there was a bit of surprise at how much development has actually occurred. It's not far off the build being finished and [tested], and I think now it's just bringing together the industry to work with the rest of Western Sydney and the whole Blue Mountains to make sure we're ready for it."
As of June construction of WSI is around 80 per cent complete, and the airport is on time and on budget to welcome airlines and passengers in late 2026.
Among the next steps for the project, a change to the Blue Mountains train line will add a stop at St Marys to allow single-change trips to and from the airport.
"Having that link, to be able to go from anywhere in the Blue Mountains with one change to get to the airport on the new metro line going every five minutes in peak times, is going to be an incredible connection for everybody," Mr Cronshaw said.
The airport also held an open day on Saturday, inviting the community to meet WSI staff and businesses involved in construction and transport connections.
Katy Hannouch, WSI airport's General Manager, Community Engagement and Social Impact, said: "It's been incredibly exciting to welcome the local community back for our fourth annual Community Open Day.
"We've given Taylor Swift a run for her money, as this really was the hottest ticket in town, with our 1600 community spots snapped up within minutes."
Ms Hannouch said the day gave a behind-the-scenes look at the airport's progress, helping the community learn how it will operate and what it will offer them.
