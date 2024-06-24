The story of Wentworth Falls Lake

Steam trains needed water. Every ton of coal burnt required twelve tons of water.
Unfortunately, the Mountains railway route had no large catchment areas. Running an approximately 80 mile return trip from Emu Plains to Katoomba, a loaded large-class locomotive required about 7500 gallons of water in 1902.
Glenbrook, Blackheath and Lawson dams all dried up in the 1890s drought.
Carting water was expensive. A dam across Jamison Creek at Wentworth Falls was the solution.
In 1903, Wentworth Falls Dam was constructed and connected to Lawson via a holding dam and a pipeline. At Lawson, water fed into the Hilda Gardens circular concrete reservoir. In 1913, a pipeline was completed to Valley Heights.
The dam's height was extended twice between 1910 and 1917, increasing capacity to 66 million gallons.
The railway's problems appeared solved until further droughts occurred. The lake was so dry in the drought of 1926-7 that the railways had to spend £700 per week supplying water from Newnes. Consequently, the Woodford-Linden dam was constructed, 1928-9.
Again, in the early 1940s, drought dried up Wentworth Falls Lake.
Gordon Milton recalled a sunken barge and canoes being stuck in the mud; the wall of the dam exposed. Bill Maskey remembered the concrete facing being placed on the dam wall, combating erosion and vandalism.
Water again was delivered, unloaded into trenches made of sleepers and galvanised iron, passing through culverts under Sinclair Crescent into the lake.
In the mid-seventies, control of the dam was passed to Blue Mountains City Council. Further issues with the dam soon followed.
In May 1989, there were fears that, if water levels rose, the lake would flood, or the wall collapse. Council had to address these fears but had problems.
The state government had imposed new state-wide standards to meet with future flood events. The lake's walls did not meet these standards.
In August, council learnt the dam wall was disintegrating. Mayor Williams said the wall's clay core had liquefied. Council had to satisfy its insurance company by lowering the water level 1.8 metres.
Uncertainties over the collapsing wall ensured the draining went ahead. Williams said council agreed to the lake's drainage, fearing repetition of Coledale's tragic event in April 1988 on the south coast, when a major embankment collapsed with two fatalities.
Four hundred local residents met at the lake in early September 1989, demanding that it be restored.
The council applied for grants to assist in restoring the walls of the dam to their former height. On 13 February, 1991, the Blue Mountains Gazette announced the $202,030 state government grant towards the dam wall repairs. Work commenced in mid-March.
The lake was readied for its next century.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.