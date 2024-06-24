Mayor rules out proposal to drain Wentworth Falls Lake as option sparks environmental concerns

An expert recommendation to drain Wentworth Falls Lake to allow repairs to the lake's dam wall has caused community concern.
But after questions from the Blue Mountains Gazette, Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill has emphasised he won't be entertaining the option.
"Let me be very clear. No council I lead will be draining the lake, one iota," Cr Greenhill said.
The two-and-a-half metre drainage plan was the preferred option in a report by experts prepared for Blue Mountains City Council.
But there are fears that draining could damage the endangered species and hanging swamp, and make the lake potentially unusable for years for firefighting efforts, if there is an extended drought.
The drainage has been proposed to restore the dam wall's safety, after reviews in 2019 and 2020 identified engineering deficiencies.
Council outsourced the highly technical dam work to dam engineering specialists, because it does not have the skills in-house.
About $2 million of essential work is planned for the wall, spillways and weir infrastructure.
The new plan will include a new floodgate at the weir, replacing the rockfill mattress on the dam wall and extending and sealing the spillway channel.
A Review of Environmental Factors (REF) prepared by NSW Public Works, Department of Regional NSW, on behalf of Blue Mountains City Council was completed in February and publicly released in May about the environmental impacts.
Tenders for the dam, spillway and boat ramp upgrades at the Lake closed on June 17 and a recommendation will go to the July council meeting.
Two proposals are on the table and both require a dry working area: either a 2.5 metre water drawdown which drains most of the Lake's water over two weeks, or the Coffer Dam (a dam within a dam), which corrals only part of the lake.
The drawdown proposal would see the lake drained for the nine month dam construction period, and then for an unknown amount of time afterwards, while it refills naturally with rain water.
Environmentalists were worried that draining the lake may occur because it is the cheaper, less technically challenging, and the preferred option. The report said the coffer dam "is applicable in principle but not recommended. Construction [is] expected to be difficult and costly".
David Coleby, a Wentworth Falls Lake Bushcare member for 30 years, said he, and other environmentalists, were concerned the REF also underestimates the potential impacts on endangered species, such as the Giant Dragonfly and the Blue Mountains Water Skink, the risks to swamp vegetation and the effects on the community in general.
"Drawdown [draining] would entail complete loss of a public amenity for as long as the proposal lasts, have great effect upon thousands of visitors denied access to the lake, reduce income for local shops and small businesses, and have untold consequences for public attitudes towards council and its operations," Mr Coleby said.
"The whole lake will be a chain of linked muddy ponds. They would contain feral carp and redfin, struggling for survival, and eating native fish and other fauna. As the lake dries out rotting fauna and vegetation would become an unacceptable consequence," he added.
The report's biodiversity assessment stated there "would be no significant impact to threatened species".
Mr Coleby said the coffer dam option would be only one tenth of the total lake area and have "no adverse environmental effects on the rest of the lake, and the Giant Dragonfly and the Leura Skink would be safe."
The request for quotes for the projects only recently closed and submissions are still being assessed by council.
But the mayor said: "As the RFQ invites, other methodologies have been put forward by tenderers for this critical safety project, other than the drawdown option. These submissions are still being assessed.
"The elected council have made it clear that they will not support a drawdown option."
Council has said environmental impacts to the lake are its primary concern.
The lake was formed by the damming of Jamison Creek to supply water for the steam railway in 1903. Council partly drained it once before in 1991 for safety reasons.
The dam capacity is about 300 megalitres and is used by the Rural Fire Service as a water source during bushfires.
Jamison Creek flows under both the railway corridor and the Great Western Highway and approval must be obtained from Sydney Trains for the works to ensure there are no impacts to the railway corridor or transport infrastructure.
Access to the east side of the lake was closed to the public in February for the construction of a new $3.5 million accessible walkway and viewing platform. The entire works, including the precinct loop walk, are tipped to take until about March 2027.
