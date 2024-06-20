'A good Labor budget': Funding for ongoing projects

The NSW budget confirmed funding for major projects already announced for the Blue Mountains.
The budget also included money for on-going work to upgrade Blue Mountains Hospital at Katoomba and provide extra services plus planning for a new hospital.
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle said the electorate will also benefit from sharing in the $189m of state-wide support of bulk billing in GP clinics by waiving payroll tax for GPs that meet minimum bulk billing rates.
As expected, the budget included $176.6million for the already underway Great Western Highway project at Medlow Bath and safety improvements along Bells Line of Road - with funding from the federal government.
Blue Mountains Council will benefit from Local Communities funding for the Katoomba Falls Visitor Precinct, the Pitt Park Athletics complex, the Blaxland town centre activation and improvement program, the Grand Cliff Top Walk project and an upgrade of South Lawson Park.
"I am enormously proud to be a member of the NSW Minns Labor Government, one that has delivered a good Labor Budget: focusing on good public housing, public health, public education, and public transport - across the state," said Trish Doyle.
