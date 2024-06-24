Springwood man hammers out big home renovation plans with $100,000 Lucky Lotteries loot

A Springwood man is thrilled to finally get extensive home renovations underway after bagging $100,000 in a Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.
The Blue Mountains local held the first prize winning entry in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10857, drawn on Monday, June 24.
"I think it's my second or third time playing Lucky Lotteries, so as you can imagine, this is a big surprise," he said.
"I've never won something like this before, it's massive. I'm feeling pretty good now."
When asked how he planned to use his unexpected windfall, the gleeful man didn't hesitate to share his home was in dire need of transformation from floor to ceiling.
"This is going straight into home renovations," he said
"It's something I've been wanting to do for over 10 years and there's a lot to be done. The whole house needs a complete transformation."
"Thank you for your wonderful phone call."
The windfall comes after a Mount Victoria man won $200,000 in a lucky lotteries mega jackpot draw on Wednesday, June 19.
The man's winning entry of 10 random numbers was purchased via The Lott app - the official home of Australia's lotteries.
