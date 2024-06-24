Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Springwood man hammers out big home renovation plans with $100,000 Lucky Lotteries loot

Updated June 24 2024 - 5:20pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Springwood man is thrilled to finally get extensive home renovations underway after bagging $100,000 in a Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.