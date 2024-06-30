Noah Tracey's meteoric rise to college football in United States

More than 20,000 people had packed the stands of William Price Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia on September 3 to watch the opening game of the 2023 college football season.
The hometown Norfolk State University Spartans were starting their campaign in the hope of a big victory over the Virginia State Trojans. Many of the Spartan faithful had turned out for the big event and to see the nationally-renowned Norfolk State University Spartan 'Legion' marching band.
But not many people amongst the crowd would have noticed the Spartans' number 89, Noah Tracey.
Listed as the back-up punter on the gameday roster, the young Australian was happy to soak up the atmosphere from the bench - while still raring for the opportunity to make his college football debut.
Noah Tracey had a humble upbringing in Springwood, where he went to St Columba's Catholic College. Sport was the epicentre of his universe from a young age and while he was more than capable on the cricket field, by his own admission, "I never quite got there".
The 22-year-old's love for cricket and rugby league stemmed from a household with three siblings (two brothers, one sister) and passion to emulate heroes like Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath. Noah buckled down after school, working a variety of jobs including being a lifeguard at the local aquatic centre. He attributes his willingness to create his own path through a strong work ethic to his parents.
"Now I look back...my parents have always taught me good morals and values. Every opportunity that has been presented to me, my parents have said 'go for it', whilst being realistic at the same time," he said.
On a whim, Noah joined a few friends in playing a season with the Nepean Ducks, Penrith's premier American football club. Taking to the sport, at the recommendation of a friend he attended trials with ProKick Australia, a body which describes itself as a "premier institution dedicated to the training, mentorship, and successful transition of Australian athletes into the collegiate and professional ranks of American football".
The two-year intensive training program with the Prokick Australia in Melbourne ultimately landed Noah a college scholarship - in a new city in Virginia in the United States.
"It was quite confronting at the start, but moving away and challenging myself was the best thing that happened to me. For me, it's about being comfortable with the uncomfortable," he said.
Fast forward to early September 2023 at William Price Stadium, and the fields of the Blue Mountains are a distant memory as Noah tries to calm his nerves and go through his pre-game preparation on the field.
"You're thinking about your family, your journey to get there and a lot of the unknown," he said.
"There were 5000 (in the stadium) when I was there warming up my leg. There were nearly 25,000 people there coming towards halftime. The stadium was jumping and the music was blaring."
Called into the game in the third quarter, Noah managed a 40-yard kick to relieve much needed pressure for his team. His subsequent punts (37 and 45 yards) meant his debut game had exceeded his own expectations. In what ESPN described as a "wild finish", the visiting Trojans came away with the win 33-24.
But it was the memory of that first punt that Noah will hold on to.
"You remember every detail of that first punt. My vision went right down as I focused on the ball in front of me. You focus on your breath, you focus on everything that you have been taught. You are trying to be aware of the moment," he said.
Sharing his story on the Passion and Perspective Podcast, Noah gave an insight into his position as the team's Punter and described how the effectiveness of his role comes down to a matter of mere seconds.
"(My job is to) flip the field, you are nothing and then you are everything, that's how it is. Then when you are on, then it is all eyes on you. It's all about field position at the end of day," he said.
"You have zero time to think. If you think about your reaction time you have to catch and kick the ball in 1.2 seconds. You have to be prepared for anything and everything when you go out there."
The NFL has had a strong fanbase in Australia for a number of years, but more recently there has been a rise in the number of Australians paving their way in a variety of positions. This growth has reached its peak in recent years, highlighted by Australian Jordan Mailata becoming one of the premier offensive tackles in the league, representing the Philadelphia Eagles.
Recognising the increased interest, the NFL has recently opened an academy on the Gold Coast, Queensland. It is investment in the game in Australia that Noah feels will see a continual rise in the number of athletes playing college and professional football in America.
"There are a lot of transferable skills. There is a lot of opportunity, especially with the speed and endurance of our athletes. I think you will see more Aussies in other positions going over there (to play American football)," he said.
When asked about his ultimate goal in his newfound passion, Noah was considered yet ambitious in his response.
"You have got to have drive, whether that is the Canadian Football League (CFL) or NFL... that's the pinnacle. From a professional standpoint, yeah it would be great to make it to that level."
With his freshman year under his belt, Noah is excited about the opportunity for further development in his sophomore year at Norfolk State University, which kicks off on August 24, 2024 in a match up against the Florida A&M Rattlers, as part of the iconic fixture that each year features teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).
