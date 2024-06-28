Where to now for swimmer Matt Wilson?

Former world record holder Matt Wilson knows all about the harsh reality of sport and life.
Injury has robbed the 25-year-old Olympic swimmer of his chance to get a qualifying time to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
The Springwood native, and former world record holder in the 200 metre breaststroke, suffered a torn quadriceps muscle in his right leg on a training camp six weeks before national trials - when the team was chosen. He knew then it would be "a long shot" to get an Olympics berth.
"I was swimming with a dead leg essentially [at trials]," he told the Gazette. "I wasn't getting much power out of it."
The accident happened while the team was doing some muck around goalkicking at the Cowboys training centre.
"I knew I had torn it pretty much instantly. If I was a footy player it would have been two months out, I had to rehab it as quickly as possible."
More frustratingly, shortly before his injury, the champion swimmer had been making some of his best times.
As his mother Maree Wilson said: "The injury was a shame given he was swimming the fastest ... in several years at the end of March at NSW State Open ... but that's the harsh reality of sport (and life) sometimes".
Because of the injury Maree said Matt had "little power or ability to kick properly ... but despite it being a very big long shot, he chose to give it a go anyway, knowing this would likely be the outcome".
Matt's March times would have got him a spot on the dais at nationals.
"I'd gone under 2.10 [minutes] which would have got me third at trials and my 100 metre was coming down," Matt said.
But Matt is not looking back and will happily cheer on his teammates "and get right behind it" as they take on the world in Paris. He's even planning some special "viewing parties" at his Sydney base.
For the future he is focused on finishing his real estate agent training, his coaching qualifications and hopes that there is a Commonwealth Games in 2026 to train for. He has previously won Commonwealth Games gold and bronze medals.
But for the next six to 12 months he is also going to take a break from swimming, travel to America to watch football later this year and discover who he is outside the pool.
"I kind of want to discover Matt outside of swimming. Find some other stuff I love doing."
The former Winmalee High student is thrilled to remember his role at the Tokyo Olympics, part of the greatest Australian swim team in history and his world record swim.
"Swimming taught me about resilience - never quitting on something you love no matter how hard it gets," he said.
Will he compete for LA 2028? He's not sure.
"I'll be 29 then and swimming is a young man's sport. I'm definitely closer to the end of my career than the start.
"It's definitely not the end of my career, it's all dependent on what comes up in the next 24 months [with Commonwealth Games] really."
Wilson has known ups and downs in the sport and said he is always honoured to represent Australia.
"Every time you put on that gold cap it's an awesome moment representing, not just your country, but the family and the people behind you, that got you to where you were.
"In terms of performances that world record swim is a highlight for me, it was kind of like all the work I had done had perfectly come into place in that two minute swim. And obviously competing in an Olympic Games ... I had it written down in a little book [at seven] to compete ... and I got to tick it off."
He said he won't struggle after swimming - seeking those big global moments to get that swimming "high".
"I'm going to go see the world still cause going overseas with swimming, a lot is going between hotels and pools, and you never get to venture too far. My way is going to go out and explore and see what's out there."
His body is draped in ink to remind him of many experiences - the Olympic rings and Olympics motto, as well as a mountain range on his arm to remind him of "home" and the peaks and valleys of life.
"Sometimes it goes your way ... it's gone my way sometimes ... and this time it's gone the other way.
"I wouldn't change anything, no regrets. I did what I wanted to do."
