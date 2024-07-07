Jack Hunter releases second anthology of short stories

Jack Hunter is a firm believer in the literary advice - "kill your darlings".
While some writers might struggle to jettison favourite passages in their work, Hunter said he thrives in the editing process.
"Getting it out (the first time) is tortuous... but I think I really shine going back and being very ruthless with my writing. I will sometimes get rid of paragraphs at a time," he said.
Readers should have reason to be grateful for this approach with the 30-year-old's second anthology of short stories released in July.
Pinch: Short Stories dives into the delicate and often humorous undercurrents of modern life, exploring themes that emphasise humanity in the face of absurdity.
Featuring a sharp wit, Hunter's stories include a cast of richly drawn characters and unexpected plot twists. From mythological figures seeking meaning beyond their own legends to entrepreneurial ghosts outsourcing possession to algorithms, the eclectic collection is bound to engage readers.
While Hunter said he doesn't like to "crowbar" a twist into his stories, he admits to "feeling a little bit guilty leaving a twist out" as well.
The former Winmalee High School student said the story that has resonated the most with readers so far, Crossings, was inspired by an old couple and a young couple he noticed passing each other on a pedestrian crossing.
"The old couple is thinking 'I wish we were still that young and had a chance to get it right'. The young couple is thinking 'we're never going to get to that point in our relationship'." That story has hit a nerve with a lot of people which is very gratifying," he said.
The final work in Pinch is a novella that owes its existence to a collaboration between Hunter and Sydney artist, Paul McKenzie. Posing as a life model for a painting based on the story of Charon (the ferryman who transports the dead to the underworld in Greek mythology), Hunter wrote a parallel story inspired by the painting.
"It's one of the only really collaborative things I've done," he said. "He would paint a little bit and then I would write a little bit more of the story [inspired by the painting]."
The artists and friends ended up influencing each other.
"I can see elements of his artistic style in my story... and then I can see a lot of the story in the amazing painting that he has done."
McKenzie said: "I think the idea might have started from a conversation we were having about how all traditions, no matter how old, have a beginning and we took it from there to the usual ridiculous extremes. With the story it's a fairly moody painting despite the daylight setting."
Now living in Sydney after growing up in the Blue Mountains, Hunter has married and changed careers (from hospitality to medical administration) since his first volume of short stories, Better Than Bad, was released in 2019.
While he said these changes have probably influenced his writing, one of Pinch's main points of difference is that it includes fewer stories than Hunter's debut work.
"'Less stories, more depth' is what I'm telling people," he joked.
Pinch: Short Stories is available in paperback from Jack Hunter's website: www.jackhunter.com.au/ and Better Read Than Dead in Newtown.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.