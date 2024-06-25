Blue Mountains Theatre presents The Vegetable Plot: Pajamazon Jungle

Aspara Gus, Ru Barb and Sir Paul McCarrotney have travelled all over Australia spreading Love and Peas and now they're on their way to the Blue Mountains Theatre on Tuesday, July 16.
Enter the Pajamazon Jungle this school holidays with ARIA-nominated kids band The Vegetable Plot in their award-winning musical comedy show packed full of veggie bangers, rotten jokes and irresistible ear worms.
In addition to this incredible show, The Vegetable Plot will also be hosting a "Magic Garden" music and songwriting workshop where children can learn about vocal warm-ups and sweet harmonies from Ru Barb, feast on songwriting secrets from Aspara Gus, get groovy with Sir Paul McCarrotney, and then use what they've learnt to help the band write something fresh and new.
Built around some of The Vegetable Plot's most popular songs, this workshop is all about exploring creativity and planting seeds of musical inspiration that will blossom for years to come.
Tickets are on sale now at www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au or contact the box office on 4780 5050.
A free DIY Worm Farm Workshop will also take place in the theatre foyer from 12.15pm after The Vegetable Plot's performance (places are limited and registration is essential at www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au).
