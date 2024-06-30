Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Blue Mountains Council's rain-damaged roads in Sydney's worst top ten

B C Lewis
By B C Lewis
Updated July 1 2024 - 8:30am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The deep hole of the road funding deficit for the Blue Mountains has now hit $14.2 million, according to the latest data released by NRMA.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
B C Lewis

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.