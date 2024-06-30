Blue Mountains Council's rain-damaged roads in Sydney's worst top ten

The deep hole of the road funding deficit for the Blue Mountains has now hit $14.2 million, according to the latest data released by NRMA.
NRMA spokesman Peter Khoury told the Blue Mountains Gazette on June 25, that the infrastructure backlog for the Blue Mountains was $14.2 million in the latest figures (2022/23) - an increase of 18 per cent on the previous year.
In 2021-2022, Blue Mountains Council needed $12 million to bridge the funding gap. The road funding shortfall had a huge spike between 2019/2020 and 2020/21 because of record rainfall - jumping from a shortfall of $3.3 million to $11.3 million in that period, he said.
In a five year period the road funding deficit has jumped by more than $10 million dollars.
Records show there was a $3 million shortfall in 2017/2018, it dipped to $700,000 the following year (2018/2019) as the problem started to get under control; but is sitting at a whopping $14.2 million in the latest result at 2022/2023 after record rains from 2020/2021 and then repeated flood events.
"To give you an idea, government funding would need to triple [the funding] to meet the backlog [for the Blue Mountains]," he said.
Mr Khoury said state and federal governments needed to do more to help ailing councils who looked after 80 to 85 per cent of the state's roads.
The NRMA's annual financial assessment of regional and metropolitan councils showed there had been a state-wide jump of nearly 14 per cent in funding shortfalls. The 128 councils in total in NSW were in the [pot]hole for $2.8 billion.
The NRMA is an Australian organisation offering roadside assistance and advocacy for motorists. The purpose of their report is to get more funding for councils.
This year the Blue Mountains is in the ninth spot for local government areas with road funding deficits in Sydney and outer Sydney, after Canterbury Bankstown, Blacktown, Liverpool, Cumberland, Penrith, Ku-Ring-Gai, Sydney and Fairfield.
"The more rain we get, obviously the more damage it causes ... the councils need sustained periods of dry weather in order to go in and fix the roads properly and if they don't get that, the best they can do is patchwork, which means they are constantly going back and fixing the same potholes," Mr Khoury said.
"And so giving councils funding is really important [and] helping them to access the best technology available on the global market is also important."
But Mr Khoury said the situation was far more dire in regional NSW, where funding shortfalls were more than 100 million dollars individually in places like Maitland, MidCoast and the Clarence Valley councils.
"It's much worse outside Sydney," he said.
A NSW Government spokesman told the Sydney Morning Herald, who first released the report, that in addition to the $500 million allocated last year to repair the state's roads damaged in the 2022 floods, another $300 million went to councils in the 2023-24 budget.
But Mr Khoury said: "We need to quadruple the funding from state and federal governments [to fix the road funding hole]".
"Motorists pay taxes and we are absolutely committed to making sure they get the funding levels they need," he said.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "After the La Nia rains, we poured money into roads from council sources to try to keep on top of the massive damage done.
"Luckily, after financially poor management under administrations in the early 2000s, our administration had put the budget in good shape and massively reduced debt. This allowed us to find funds, but they weren't enough.
"To avoid the massive rate rises of other councils, we have introduced visitor paid parking. Free to locals. This has helped and will help more over coming years.
"But external sources of funding remain critical, and we have had support commence from the other levels of government which has accelerated after their respective elections.
"Last council meeting, the council I lead embarked on the biggest road repair and drainage program in the city's history.
"Central to that is visitor paid parking and external funding sources."
The recent state budget included $176.6 million locally for the already underway Great Western Highway project at Medlow Bath and safety improvements along Bells Line of Road - with funding from the federal government.
