Vote now: Do you want a nuclear power plant in Lithgow?

June 26 2024 - 12:00pm
Mt Piper Power Station at Lithgow. Picture supplied
An announcement on Wednesday, June 19, by federal opposition leader Peter Dutton to go all-in on nuclear comes five days after Lithgow City Council pushed back against the region being used. Blue Mountains mayor, Mark Greenhill, and Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, have also spoken out against the plan.

