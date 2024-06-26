Vote now: Do you want a nuclear power plant in Lithgow?

An announcement on Wednesday, June 19, by federal opposition leader Peter Dutton to go all-in on nuclear comes five days after Lithgow City Council pushed back against the region being used. Blue Mountains mayor, Mark Greenhill, and Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, have also spoken out against the plan.
Mount Piper, owned by EnergyAustralia and slated to close as a coal powered power station in 2040, joins six other locations under the proposal. They are Collie in Western Australia, Liddell in NSW, Callide and Tarong in Queensland, Port Augusta in South Australia and Loy Yang in Victoria.
We want to hear from you, the residents of the Blue Mountains region and readers of the Gazette to tell us what you think about Dutton's grand nuclear plan using the short form below.
If you have more to say, consider sending us an email.
