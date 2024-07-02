Linden keeps on keeping on in campaign for 40km/h zone

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again - which is exactly what Linden's residents have been doing for more than a decade.
The good burghers of little Linden, a footpath-less village with narrow roads, have for years been campaigning for a 40km/h zone to protect pedestrians.
In 2015, Blue Mountains council wrote to then NSW Premier Mike Baird, seeking his support to call on the Roads and Maritime Service to exercise greater flexibility when looking at reducing speed limits.
A sticking point with the RMS had been its insistence that a local road had to be a high pedestrian traffic area before it could be considered for a speed reduction of below 50km/h.
With a population at the last census of 471 people, high pedestrian traffic has been possibly a step too far - although the popularity of Paradise Pool with tourists certainly increases the numbers.
In 2017, then Cr Chris Van der Kley raised the matter and it was carried unanimously that council ask the RMS (now Transport for NSW) to review those guidelines.
In 2020, Cr Romola Hollywood raised the issue at the Local Government Conference.
And last week, it was back on council's agenda.
Cr Hollywood noted that TfNSW has made recent changes to its speed zone criteria including introducing 30km/h zones.
So she raised her own notice of motion, calling on council to write again, requesting a review of Linden's limits.
Perhaps the fourth serious challenge to TfNSW might finally spell success for the little Mid Mountains village.
