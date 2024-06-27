Councillors forgo pay rise for fifth consecutive year

Blue Mountains councillors have decided to reject a pay rise as a mark of empathy with struggling local households.
The Local Government Remuneration Tribunal had determined that a 3.75 per cent rise was appropriate for councillors in 2024.
But at the council meeting on June 25, Cr Daniel Myles suggested the 3.75 per cent be reduced to 0 per cent.
"We have taken note of the pressures the community is under for the fifth straight year," he said. "We understand that people are under pressure and we want to show people that we share that."
The rise would have taken councillors' annual payment from $19,290.98 to $20, 014.39. The deputy mayor and mayor both receive additional fees (of $4,211 and $42,117 respectively) on top of the basic amount. In the case of the deputy mayor, there is only an additional payment if the deputy acts in the role as mayor.
Instead, councillors voted unanimously to forgo any pay rise at all.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.