EV charger needed in Katoomba: Councillor

Katoomba may soon host an electric vehicle charger, if local councillor Suzie van Opdorp has her way.
Cr van Opdorp told this week's council meeting that there was no publicly available EV charging station in ward 1 (from Mount Tomah/Wilson/Irvine down to Leura).
Her notice of motion that council investigates the installation of a charging station in the Katoomba area was passed unanimously.
Cr van Opdorp said it would bring multiple benefits to Katoomba, with people not only charging their EVs but also encourage them to visit shops and cafes while they do so as well as reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Greens Cr Sarah Redshaw said it was a "fabulous initiative and I think it's important that we do provide infrastructure like this".
