We don't want nuclear power plant next door: Blue Mountains City Council

No nukes next door is Blue Mountains City Council's view on federal opposition plans to build a power plant in Lithgow.
Council has formally recorded its opposition to the proposal for Mt Piper Power Station, although the two Liberal councillors failed to back the mayor's urgency motion.
At its meeting on June 25, Mayor Mark Greenhill said any suggestion of a nuclear neighbour could imperil UNESCO's World Heritage listing for the greater Blue Mountains.
He said the international body had already raised concerns about the impacts of raising Warragamba Dam's wall and construction of the western Sydney airport.
Cr Greenhill said the Blue Mountains had been a nuclear-free zone since the 1980s.
Liberal Cr Roza Sage said she thought it was good to be discussing the prospect of nuclear energy.
"I am really glad that we are having ... an open conversation about what will happen, when it will happen and the issues around it."
Fellow Liberal, Kevin Schreiber, is a former mayor of Sutherland Shire Council, where the Lucas Heights nuclear reactor is housed.
He said the facility was the "safest thing" and directly opposite were sporting fields and golf courses which were regularly used.
"I think we should wait until we get all the details about this" before council committed to a position in favour or opposed, he said.
Greens Cr Sarah Redshaw described nuclear energy as "the most expensive, most troublesome form of energy ... especially in Australia".
"This proposal has upset a lot of industry that was already moving into setting up renewable energy and creates real uncertainty.
"This will not make our electricity cheaper and it will be heavily subsidised by our taxes for a long time."
Fellow Greens Cr, Brent Hoare, expressed his own concerns about the impact on renewable energy if the opposition pursued nuclear.
He also decried the "intergenerational injustice for us to have the arrogance to think ... that we are prepared to make a choice that will bestow on our children and their children the burden .... of dealing with toxic waste".
The mayor's minute resolved that the council write to the Federal Opposition Leader, with a copy to the Prime Minister and the Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, raising concerns from the people of the Blue Mountains and seeking answers to the following questions:
The motion was carried 9-2 with Crs Sage and Schreiber voting against.
