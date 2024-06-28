'Nuclear fantasy': Dutton's plans prey on communities who have been left shadows of coal booms

Ward 2 Blue Mountains Greens Councillor Brent Hoare* has been a Rural Fire Service firefighter for a decade and has also spent 25 years as a volunteer for the State Emergency Service. Here are his concerns about Opposition Leader Peter Dutton's nuclear plans.
"Decades serving in the RFS and SES couldn't have prepared me for recent weather events supercharged by rapid climate change. Embers, still hot from the Black Summer bushfires may since have washed away from the relentless rains, but the crippling heat and smoke plumes towering over mighty mountain ranges remain etched in my memory.
Dutton's proposal to build a nuclear power station is a real blow for my community, who are all too familiar with the notion of unnatural disasters. The impacts on our community from more frequent and more severe extreme weather events due to climate change will only continue to get worse.
We must ramp up our efforts to reduce climate pollution by moving away from all fossil fuels, coal, oil and gas, in this critical decade. As our need for energy continues to increase, we cannot let the Coalition derail and stall the progress being made.
We know there is great urgency, but we also have agency, the solutions are readily available. What we need is the leadership to roll them out locally, and to provide certainty to investors in renewables, such as the proposed Sunny Corner State Forest wind farm West of Portland.
Our communities in the Blue Mountains and Lithgow deserve more than a trojan horse and a nuclear fantasy that has as much chance of getting off the ground as a lead balloon.
Dutton's plans prey on communities who have been left in the shadows of coal booms. But, the sad fact is he's only interested in derailing the renewable energy transition and lining the pockets of multi-national coal and gas companies. Hard workers and regional communities living in outer Western Sydney districts need a just transition away from coal and gas and towards renewable energy sources.
The picturesque valley of Lithgow has an abundance of natural resources. Clean energy sources like solar, pumped hydro, battery storage and hydrogen production, matched with existing high voltage transmission infrastructure, means Lithgow is sitting on an industry goldmine.
Projects like EnergyAustralia's Lake Lyell Pumped Hydro and a 500 MW battery energy storage system are already in early stages of development. This is our chance to reinvigorate the community, strengthen the tourism sector, and support local businesses.
Above all, the decision to build nuclear power plants is simply reckless because of the burden of responsibility it imposes on countless future generations to keep the high level radioactive waste safe for tens of thousands of years. Our generation has no right to impose this burden on our children's children's children and beyond. To think that we do is just perpetrating inter-generational injustice.
The Coalition would like you to believe that we're crawling to the starting line of a cleaner energy grid. But with 40 per cent of Australia's grid already powered by safe and reliable renewable sources like wind and solar, we're almost at the halfway mark.
The transition to renewable energy is about protecting our communities, our health, and our way of life in the Mountains and beyond. We must invest in the clean technologies that are ready now to ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for all Australians. We don't have a moment to spare, and our region is primed to take the baton all the way to the finish line."
*Cr Hoare's views do not reflect that of Blue Mountains Council or the Rural Fire Service.
