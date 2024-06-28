'Will stay with me forever': Blue Mountains campaigners witness Julian Assange's return in Canberra

Blue Mountains supporters of Julian Assange were among the campaigners to greet the Wikileaks founder at Canberra airport following his release.
"Some of us drove to Canberra so we could be at the airport to thank him," said Blue Mountains for Assange (BMA) member Peter Monnink.
"The moments of the plane touching down, Julian walking across the tarmac waving to us and his embraces with his wife and dad will stay with me forever."
Founding members of the BMA group welcomed Assange's release as a win for people power.
"We won. This has happened because so many Australians insisted that our government stand up for Julian and free speech," said Leila Wedd.
"We are euphoric that the years of letters, meetings, street stalls, protests, film, music, art and social media about Julian have led to this incredible outcome."
Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, also welcomed Assange's release.
"For many years I have been one of a group of MPs from across the Parliament who have supported the Assange family in their relentless effort," she said.
"We've met with his lawyers, brother, dad and wife to discuss how we can help to secure his freedom. That included a video plea to President Biden at the start of his term and some MPs visiting the US and UK."
Ms Templeman said her colleagues, including Labor MP Josh Wilson and Independent MP Andrew Wilkie were "tireless in their advocacy and have united members of Parliament from all sides in saying 'enough is enough' and I thank them for their efforts".
The Labor MP also thanked BMA for their advocacy over many years.
"I know that Julian's dad John and brother Gabrielle, have always been grateful for that Mountains support," she said.
Mr Assange arrived in Canberra a free man on Wednesday, June 26 after a plea deal in which the US dropped 17 of the 18 charges against him.
To secure his freedom, Mr Assange pleaded guilty to one charge under the US Espionage Act that he conspired with former US Private Chelsea Manning to receive and to communicate classified documents connected with national defense. Under the plea agreement he was immediately released based on five years served in Belmarsh Prison.
Mr Monnink said: "As his family and lawyers continue to say, Julian should never have been prosecuted. It doesn't matter how you cut it, he has been convicted for journalism revealing war crimes. The US Espionage Act directly contravenes the First Amendment of their constitution that guarantees freedom of speech."
Leila Wedd said she was "sick to death of the smear that the leaked documents put lives at risk".
"The US has never been able to name a single victim. The plea agreement specifically states that 'The United States has not identified any victim qualifying for individual restitution' as a result of the released documents'."
Kerry Brown said: "We are grateful to our prime minister Anthony Albanese and ambassador to the USA Kevin Rudd for their diplomatic efforts to save Julian's life.
"We are also grateful to our local member Susan Templeman for her longstanding support for Julian and press freedom."
Ms Brown said that Blue Mountains for Assange will continue to campaign for whistleblowers.
