Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Will stay with me forever': Blue Mountains campaigners witness Julian Assange's return in Canberra

DM
By Damien Madigan
Updated June 28 2024 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains supporters of Julian Assange were among the campaigners to greet the Wikileaks founder at Canberra airport following his release.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DM

Damien Madigan

Editor

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.