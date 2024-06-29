New EV charger push for Katoomba

Katoomba may soon host a new electric vehicle charger, if local councillor Suzie van Opdorp has her way.
Cr van Opdorp told the June 25 council meeting that there was no publicly available EV charging station in ward 1 (from Mount Tomah/Wilson/Irvine down to Leura).
Her notice of motion that council investigates the installation of a charging station in the Katoomba area was passed unanimously.
Cr van Opdorp said it would bring multiple benefits to Katoomba, with people not only charging their EVs but also encourage them to visit shops and cafes while they do so as well as reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Greens Cr Sarah Redshaw said it was a "fabulous initiative and I think it's important that we do provide infrastructure like this".
There are two publicly available charging stations in the Mountains: Six Tesla Superchargers in the Hope Street car park at Blaxland and another installed and managed by Evie Networks at the council-owned car park off New Street in Lawson.
