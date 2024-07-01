Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Tributes for Tom Colless

JC
By Jennie Curtin
July 1 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom and Nancy Colless in front of one of the Colless Foods trucks. File picture
Tom and Nancy Colless in front of one of the Colless Foods trucks. File picture

Councillors have paid tribute to the late Tom Colless, a tireless worker, fundraiser, businessman, Rotarian, philanthropist, family man and Freeman of the City.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.