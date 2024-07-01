Tributes for Tom Colless

Councillors have paid tribute to the late Tom Colless, a tireless worker, fundraiser, businessman, Rotarian, philanthropist, family man and Freeman of the City.
At its June meeting last week, several spoke of the bountiful energy and determination of Mr Colless, who died on June 1 aged 93.
The mayor, who moved a minute acknowledging his outstanding commitment and long-standing civic service, said: "This mayoral minute on the passing of Tom Colless will only touch on the dedication and contribution to the Blue Mountains community, as Tom was a role model of how philanthropy can be undertaken while managing and busy working and family life."
Tom was a role model of how philanthropy can be undertaken.- Cr Mark Greenhill
He mentioned just a few of the achievements of the Blue Mountains born-and-bred man including restoration of heritage precinct activities in Leura village, construction of the road builder memorial in Lilianfels Park, Katoomba, co-founding the National Food Distributors Association and an inaugural and driving member of the Bicentenary Crossing Committee.
Mr Colless was also involved with Blue Mountains Tourism, Blue Mountains Chamber of Commerce and Clean-up Australia as well as Rotary.
Council will write to the Colless family expressing its condolences.
