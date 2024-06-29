Music, sandwiches and UNO: Making albums as a neurodivergent artist

Springwood songwriter Nina Gotsis' new album was mostly recorded in her sitting room in a single afternoon, between sandwiches and games of UNO.
She's now preparing for a launch performance at the World Down Syndrome Congress in Brisbane.
Inspired by country, pop and the beauty of the natural world, Gotsis captured her passion for music in her debut solo EP last year, Music Colours. She's now on a roll with her imminent mini-album, Art Colours, releasing on July 5.
"I have been writing songs since my late twenties," she said.
"Since I started, a lot of the things I see have been very special to me and I love to share them."
Gotsis has worked closely in recent years with Club Weld, a free program which helps neurodiverse musicians find their stage.
Art Colours was recorded by The Nina Gotsis Band (NGB), which features Club Weld's Sam Worrad along with Toby Martin of Aussie rock band Youth Group.
With Aria-nominated producer Chris Hamer-Smith at the helm, Art Colours captures the first-take spontaneity of the NGB in all their ragged beauty.
Gotsis leads the band with her strumming hand, creating an unhurried atmosphere, mixing airy Laurel Canyon folk with her beloved country sounds.
Worrad and Martin then harmonise over the subtly inventive chord progressions, with Nina occasionally contributing her own vocals into the mix for emphasis.
The first taste of the album, the haunting and lovely 'Treefall In The Middle Of The Road', was added to rotation on the 2SER radio station last year.
The rest of the album will be building on Gotsis' creativity and energy. 'Native Rainforest' is both soothing and mournful, with the haunting hook of "the parrots are very colourful, they can sing 350 words/They talk about the wonderful world".
The country ballad 'The Blackbird Sitting On The Tree' is interrupted by a jaunty Velvet Underground-style instrumental run, and Nina's frenetic beatnik hand percussion on 'Welcome To The World' is genuinely exciting.
"I don't know how I did that," Gotsis said with a laugh.
Gotsis was a member of the Junction House Band with Lindy Morrison (Go-Betweens), and after the band ceased she continued to write music.
In recent years she has worked at the Club Weld studio for neurodivergent musicians (based at ACE in Parramatta), and has collaborated with the River City Voices symphonic choir. Her song 'Listen To The Bird' was featured in the Stan series 'Bump'.
The Nina Gotsis Band will be launching Art Colours with a performance at the World Down Syndrome Congress in Brisbane on July 10. The album will be available for streaming from July 5, visit: https://snd.click/ArtColours
