Steam FunFest set to return at Valley Heights

Following the huge success of the 2023 Blue Mountains Steam FunFest, families and rail fans are returning for the second edition at the Valley Heights Rail Museum in early July.
Conveniently timed for the school holidays, the three-day event will be packed with extra exhibits, extra activities and extra fun.
From July 12-14 the museum hosts the popular creative collection of contraptions and steam equipment of all shapes and sizes. Visitors will be delighted with a ride on both steam attractions. A rare Sydney steam tram with tramcar is joined on the museum's dedicated tracks by 'Stevo' the tank engine with an 1890 era carriage.
The museum's regular displays of exciting exhibits are open to all, telling the remarkable tales of rail across the Blue Mountains over 150 years of transport history.
Visit the website updates of the extra activities and book to secure time slots for rides: www.valleyheightsrailmuseum.info. Ride are subject to variation at short notice for operational reasons.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.