Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Steam FunFest set to return at Valley Heights

By Contributed
Updated June 28 2024 - 3:48pm, first published 3:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steam trains at Valley Heights Rail Museum. Picture supplied
Steam trains at Valley Heights Rail Museum. Picture supplied

Following the huge success of the 2023 Blue Mountains Steam FunFest, families and rail fans are returning for the second edition at the Valley Heights Rail Museum in early July.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.