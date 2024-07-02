'Unsuitable' car park site

The unofficial car park used by staff and visitors opposite Katoomba hospital has been ruled "unsuitable" for a public recreation area.
The area has been used for parking for years because of severe limitations on parking elsewhere.
It is unmarked, partly unsurfaced, partly potholed and unlit. But each day dozens park in it, including shift workers who have to negotiate the way back to their cars in the dark.
NSW Crown Lands has advised council that its use for overflow car park for the hospital "is not considered a consistent or suitable use in a reserve designated for public recreation".
Council was also told that to formalise parking in the area, Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District (NBMLHD) should obtain crown tenure for the site.
A report for council tabled at last week's meeting noted that while there would be public benefit in creating a better designed parking area for the hospital, "this should not be cost-shifted to the council and instead should be provided by the NSW government, given it is their facility and responsibility".
It also acknowledged the "liability and risk" to council of the substandard area.
In February last year, council undertook to approach Endeavour Energy to request an urgent review of the street lighting in the streets surrounding the hospital, after a complaint by the spouse of a staff member who often had to get to her car after hours.
But the area remains largely in the dark.
Crown Lands has told council it is unlikely to approve the use of the reserve for hospital parking through a plan of management or recategorisation process.
In essence, it is now up to NBMLHD to approach Crown Lands.
Council has written to the health district requesting a meeting on the issue but have been told the it is awaiting its own advice from Crown Lands and has not yet had a meeting with them.
A spokesman for the health district said it is "working with Blue Mountains City Council to review options for a parking agreement to allow Blue Mountains Hospital staff to continue to use Katoomba Showground for overflow parking. NBMLHD will continue to keep staff and the community informed."
