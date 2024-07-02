Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Unsuitable' car park site

JC
By Jennie Curtin
July 2 2024 - 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The unofficial car park used by staff and visitors opposite Katoomba hospital has been ruled "unsuitable" for a public recreation area.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.